WMU Game is Over: Michigan Football Won't be Left Out of CFP if It's Worthy

We all know what happened in Week 1. It appeared like Michigan suffered one of the biggest upsets in program's history as Bryce Underwood's Hail Mary sailed out of the back of the end zone. But, to most people's surprise, one second was placed back on the clock.

Even more surprising, Underwood's second Hail Mary found JJ Buchanan in the end zone and the Wolverines took down Western Michigan, 13-12. Since then, the MAC came out with two different statements. First, the conference appeared satisfied with what the Big Ten came out and said as to why there was one second placed back on the clock.

Then, the MAC wanted the ruling overturned and both the FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff Committee to view the Broncos as the winner of the game.

FBS Oversight Comittee's statement

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Once the MAC filed its appeal, the FBS Oversight Committee reviewed what had taken place, and they came out with their statement on Wednesday. As the rules suggest, they cannot overturn a final ruling on the field. That means, Michigan won the game 13-12 and will keep its 2-0 record.

They noted that protocol wasn't followed, and if it was, the outcome would've been different.

"The committee confirmed that it does not have the authority to overturn the contest. The playing rules governing the result of a contest are clear. Once the referee declares a contest to be final, no appeal of the outcome is permitted, according to Rules 1-1-3-b and 5-2-9 of the NCAA football rules:

Rule 1-1-3-b: When the referee declares that the game is ended, the score is final.

When the referee declares that the game is ended, the score is final. Rule 5-2-9: No rule decision may be changed after the ball is next legally snapped, legally free-kicked or the second or fourth periods have ended.

"The committee consulted with national officiating leadership regarding the instant replay protocols. Based on that information, the committee agreed that the instant replay protocols were not followed in the contest’s second-to-last play. Had the protocols been followed, the outcome of the game would have been different...."

Give Michigan an asterisk, or whatever you want, but the record stands

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Should Michigan have lost that game? Well, the Wolverines were certainly outplayed and it appeared as if Michigan was looking toward Oklahoma. But what nobody wants to talk about is that WMU allowed a Hail Mary attempt. A play that is successful a percentage of the time.

But the result is the result. Michigan won the game. Rival fans, media members, or whoever, can give the Wolverines an asterisk next to their record if they choose to. But it's over. It's done with. And anyone who believes the College Football Playoff Committee would hold the Wolverines out of the playoff this season if Michigan has a 10-2 or better record is being facetious.

Michigan just beat one of its toughest tests on the schedule, a game where the Wolverines' defense shined in a 17-10 win over the Sooners. Michigan has a long ways to go if it hopes to make the playoff this season, but with games against Iowa, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State left, if the Wolverines find a way to go 10-2, they are making the playoff.

Money talks. Brand-name talks. Michigan is that. The Wolverines are going to draw eyes and they are two years removed from winning the national title. You can feel sorry for the WMU players, they deserved to win that game, but the result is the result and it's over.

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