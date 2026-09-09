QB Bryce Underwood finished with 170 yards through the air in Michigan's last-second win over Western Michigan. But 47 yards came from the Hail Mary caught by JJ Buchanan.

After the first drive, in which Underwood looked perfect against the Broncos, it never looked the same. Underwood appeared to revert back into old habits, throwing off his back foot and locking onto his target.

Despite Michigan winning, Underwood is among the central talking points when it comes to the Wolverines and his head coach Kyle Whittingham knows he needs more out of his signal-caller. On Monday, Whittingham noted that Michigan wasn't going to give up on Underwood, but his leash on the starting QB isn't 'infinite'.

On Wednesday, Underwood met with the media, and a reporter asked him what he thought about Whittingham's comments. And apparently, he didn't hear about them. Awkwardly, Underwood asked if there were comments, and he responded with 'it's cool'.

"There was comments about that," asked Underwood. "That's cool. I didn't see that. That's cool."

Underwood on his smile after pass to Jalen Hoffman

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Another question that was asked to Underwood was about a throw he made to TE Jalen Hoffman. Former Michigan QB Devin Gardner criticized Underwood for throwing what he called a 'hospital ball' toward Hoffman.

When Hoffman turned for the ball, there was a WMU defender laying into him from behind, and laid Hoffman out. But when that happened, the camera panned to Underwood and he was seen with a big smile on his face.

However, Underwood said he is smiling all the time because he is passionate about football.

"I'm always smiling when I'm playing football, no matter what, win, lose or draw. I play the game with a passion, so there's a smile on my face," Underwood said.

Improvement is needed from No. 19

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While Underwood's comments are going to gain traction, he admitted he has to play better. He said he saw six major mistakes from the tape and he's got to get that corrected moving onto Oklahoma.

Underwood faced the media on Wednesday and admitted his faults. But now, it's up to Michigan and Underwood to get his play improved, and quickly. He struggled against Western Michigan, and nothing is going to be easier about Okahoma.

Jason Beck needs to get him comfortable early on during the game on Saturday, or things could get ugly in a hurry. Underwood has the tools to get the job done, but they all need to come together.

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