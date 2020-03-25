WR Xavier Worthy Eyes June Official Visit To Michigan

With Michigan looking for skilled pass catchers for QB commit J.J. McCarthy to throw to down the line, the Wolverines staff has made Fresno (Calif.) Central East three-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy a priority.

With visits currently on pause, Worthy has stayed in contact with the Michigan staff, and the 6-1, 160-pound prospect hopped on FaceTime with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh over the weekend.

“I talked to coach Harbaugh,” Worthy told Wolverine Digest. “We talked a few days ago. It was a good conversation. He is a good guy.”

Worthy mentioned that he often talks about the Michigan offense and how his game-breaking speed could fit into the Wolverines passing attack.

“The offense they run, it’s like NFL-based,” Worthy said. “I think it would prepare me for the NFL the way I’d want it to.”

Now that recruiting is in a bit of a holding pattern, Worthy has had time to plan out his official schedule. With 12 offers to his name, Worthy has plenty of schools to choose from but has five specific schools in mind— Michigan, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon State and Oregon.

Worthy says his official visit to Michigan’s campus is tabbed for June.

“That’s when I’ll be getting there,” Worthy said. “Michigan was a school I liked since I was a kid. It was a dream school. It was one of my favorite schools growing up.”

As a youngster, Worthy enjoyed Denard Robinson’s playmaking ability and developed an affinity for the Wolverines program. That said, Worthy was humbled to pick up an offer from U-M this offseason.

“It was a shock because it showed all my hard work was paying off,” Worthy said.

And after a junior campaign that saw the dynamic prospect haul in 55 receptions for 995 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, Worthy is figuring out which school will best utilize his explosive talent.

Worthy detailed why he is looking to take official visits to Nebraska, Utah Oregon and Oregon State in addition to Michigan.

“They are showing a lot of love,” Worthy said. “They are hitting me up every day. They are telling me where I would fit in the offense, so I think it would be good.”

With Worthy’s quickness, lateral agility and length, the California recruit could flourish in a variety of offenses. Worthy even boasts two kickoff return touchdowns last year as well, so he is looking to chip in on special teams in college too.

At this stage, Worthy is looking to issue a commitment on Early Signing Day, so his decision is not expected until well after he takes each official visit.

What qualities are you looking for in Michigan’s future wide receivers— size or speed? Where does Worthy fit in that equation? Let us know!