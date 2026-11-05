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Injury Report: Michigan Football Lists John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols as 'Questionable' vs. Michigan State

The Wolverines still don't know whether two of their top defensive linemen will suit up for Saturday's tilt with in-state rivals, the Spartans.
Jason B. Hirschhorn|
Michigan defensive end Dom Nichols (8), left, and defensive end John Henry Daley (90) celebrates a play against Iowa during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.
Michigan defensive end Dom Nichols (8), left, and defensive end John Henry Daley (90) celebrates a play against Iowa during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Michigan WolverinesMichigan State Spartans

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines (5-3) will host their in-state Big Ten rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6). The matchup pits two programs in the middle of less-than-stellar seasons under new head coaches.

While Michigan's season has featured no shortage of twists and turns, Michigan State might have endured even more disappointment. In the program's first season under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, it has gone winless against Power Four opponents and has lost six straight games. That includes a three-point defeat to Fitzgerald's former team, the Northwestern Wildcats.

For the Wolverines, Tommy Carr will make his third career start at quarterback. After a middling debut as the starter, he looked considerably more poised this past weekend against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown while adding 54 yards and two scores as a runner.

So, who looks like they'll suit up for (and against) the Wolverines this weekend?

Michigan Wolverines availability report

Out

0 WR Kendrick Bell

22 WR Braydon Alford

25 RB Micah Ka'apana

37 DE Julius Holly

52 Ace Hamilton

54 OL Andrew Sprague

Questionable

1 S Rod Moore

6 Jordan Young

8 DE Dom Nichols

70 OL Brady Norton

80 TE Hogan Hansen

90 DE John Henry Daley

Probable

53 OL Jake Guarnera

What it means

Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley (90) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Iowa at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley (90) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Iowa at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive linemen John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols both missed last week's tilt in Piscataway, so seeing them still listed as questionable to play raises some concern. At the same time, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham didn't sound overly concerned about either one earlier this week.

"But good news is they played well in the absence of those guys, and those guys should be back this week, John Henry, Dom and Rod," Whittingham said on Inside Michigan Football.

Michigan State Spartans availability report

Out

0 RB Cam Edwards

2 QB Cam Fancher

3 CB Tre Bell

4 RB Jaziun Patterson

4 CB Charles Brantley

5 LB Jordan Hall

21 RB Marvis Parrish

28 S Brayden Thomas

31 TE Jayden Savoury

44 FB Jay Coyne

55 DL Ben Roberts

79 OL Tristan Comer

87 TE Joe Caudill

Questionable

2 S Devin Vaught

11 QB Alessio Milivojevic

19 WR Charles Taplin

20 CB Keshawn Williams

22 CB Tyran Chappell

How to watch Michigan take on Michigan State

Day: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Michigan Stadium (The Big House)Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
Network: Peacock / NBC Sports Network
On the call: Paul Burmeister and Yogi Roth

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Jason B. Hirschhorn
JASON B. HIRSCHHORN

Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.

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