Injury Report: Michigan Football Lists John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols as 'Questionable' vs. Michigan State
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On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines (5-3) will host their in-state Big Ten rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6). The matchup pits two programs in the middle of less-than-stellar seasons under new head coaches.
While Michigan's season has featured no shortage of twists and turns, Michigan State might have endured even more disappointment. In the program's first season under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, it has gone winless against Power Four opponents and has lost six straight games. That includes a three-point defeat to Fitzgerald's former team, the Northwestern Wildcats.
For the Wolverines, Tommy Carr will make his third career start at quarterback. After a middling debut as the starter, he looked considerably more poised this past weekend against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown while adding 54 yards and two scores as a runner.
So, who looks like they'll suit up for (and against) the Wolverines this weekend?
Michigan Wolverines availability report
Out
0 WR Kendrick Bell
22 WR Braydon Alford
25 RB Micah Ka'apana
37 DE Julius Holly
52 Ace Hamilton
54 OL Andrew Sprague
Questionable
1 S Rod Moore
6 Jordan Young
8 DE Dom Nichols
70 OL Brady Norton
80 TE Hogan Hansen
90 DE John Henry Daley
Probable
53 OL Jake Guarnera
What it means
Defensive linemen John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols both missed last week's tilt in Piscataway, so seeing them still listed as questionable to play raises some concern. At the same time, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham didn't sound overly concerned about either one earlier this week.
"But good news is they played well in the absence of those guys, and those guys should be back this week, John Henry, Dom and Rod," Whittingham said on Inside Michigan Football.
Michigan State Spartans availability report
Out
0 RB Cam Edwards
2 QB Cam Fancher
3 CB Tre Bell
4 RB Jaziun Patterson
4 CB Charles Brantley
5 LB Jordan Hall
21 RB Marvis Parrish
28 S Brayden Thomas
31 TE Jayden Savoury
44 FB Jay Coyne
55 DL Ben Roberts
79 OL Tristan Comer
87 TE Joe Caudill
Questionable
2 S Devin Vaught
11 QB Alessio Milivojevic
19 WR Charles Taplin
20 CB Keshawn Williams
22 CB Tyran Chappell
How to watch Michigan take on Michigan State
Day: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Michigan Stadium (The Big House)Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
Network: Peacock / NBC Sports Network
On the call: Paul Burmeister and Yogi Roth
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Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.Follow by_JBH