Injury Report: Michigan Football Lists John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols as 'Questionable' vs. Michigan State

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines (5-3) will host their in-state Big Ten rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-6). The matchup pits two programs in the middle of less-than-stellar seasons under new head coaches.

While Michigan's season has featured no shortage of twists and turns, Michigan State might have endured even more disappointment. In the program's first season under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, it has gone winless against Power Four opponents and has lost six straight games. That includes a three-point defeat to Fitzgerald's former team, the Northwestern Wildcats.

For the Wolverines, Tommy Carr will make his third career start at quarterback. After a middling debut as the starter, he looked considerably more poised this past weekend against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown while adding 54 yards and two scores as a runner.

So, who looks like they'll suit up for (and against) the Wolverines this weekend?

Michigan Wolverines availability report

Out

0 WR Kendrick Bell



22 WR Braydon Alford



25 RB Micah Ka'apana



37 DE Julius Holly



52 Ace Hamilton



54 OL Andrew Sprague



Questionable

1 S Rod Moore



6 Jordan Young



8 DE Dom Nichols



70 OL Brady Norton



80 TE Hogan Hansen



90 DE John Henry Daley



Probable

53 OL Jake Guarnera

What it means

Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley (90) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Iowa at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive linemen John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols both missed last week's tilt in Piscataway, so seeing them still listed as questionable to play raises some concern. At the same time, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham didn't sound overly concerned about either one earlier this week.

"But good news is they played well in the absence of those guys, and those guys should be back this week, John Henry, Dom and Rod," Whittingham said on Inside Michigan Football.

Michigan State Spartans availability report

Out

0 RB Cam Edwards



2 QB Cam Fancher



3 CB Tre Bell



4 RB Jaziun Patterson



4 CB Charles Brantley



5 LB Jordan Hall



21 RB Marvis Parrish



28 S Brayden Thomas



31 TE Jayden Savoury



44 FB Jay Coyne



55 DL Ben Roberts



79 OL Tristan Comer



87 TE Joe Caudill



Questionable

2 S Devin Vaught



11 QB Alessio Milivojevic



19 WR Charles Taplin



20 CB Keshawn Williams



22 CB Tyran Chappell



How to watch Michigan take on Michigan State

Day: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (The Big House)Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

Network: Peacock / NBC Sports Network

On the call: Paul Burmeister and Yogi Roth

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