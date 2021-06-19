Michigan Adds to its 2022 Recruiting Class

Michigan hosted more than 20 official visitors over the weekend and one of them decided to commit to the Wolverines.

The biggest recruiting event of the summer so far for Michigan has resulted in some fireworks. Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School running back CJ Stokes has committed to the Wolverines.

The 5-11, 190-pounder had been viewed as a South Carolina lean but after spending some time in Ann Arbor on an official visit, Stokes decided that U-M was the place for him. Credit new Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart with landing Stokes. The South Carolina native also had offers from schools like Louisville, Minnesota, Penn State, West Virginia and Missouri.