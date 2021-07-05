Michigan Picks up Tight End No. 2 in 2022 Class

After missing on a few targets in recent days, Michigan has landed a versatile and athletic tight end prospect.

Michigan landed five prospects in the month of June, but recently missed out on a couple of pretty coveted targets. Now, they've gotten back into the win column with the commitment of Gooding (Idaho) High tight end Colston Loveland.

The 6-5, 230-pounder is obviously out of Michigan's region and for much of his recruitment, experts thought he'd stay closer to home. However, after a recent official visit in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines rose to the top of the list and landed the talented tight end.

"It felt right," Loveland said of U-M. "Their culture and tradition is awesome and it’s really good football. The coaches and players are all really good people."

Loveland named several coaches when asked who really reeled him making it clear that he was a serious target since being offered in April.

"Jay [Harbaugh] and I are very close along with Coach Clinkscale and Coach Gattis," Loveland outlined.

This is a very nice win for Michigan. Loveland had gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and was considering programs like Arizona State, Alabama, Boise State and Colorado. Auburn, LSU, UCLA and Utah, among others, also offered the talented tight end but U-M prevailed over them all.

Loveland is tight end No. 2 in the recruiting class as he joins Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee's Marlin Klein. Michigan's entire class now consists of 13 players and is widely regarded as a top 20 class in the country. The Wolverines are expected to pick up another commitment tomorrow as Clearwater (Fla.) Gaither edge rusher Mario Eugenio prepares to make his announcement tomorrow giving U-M even more momentum as they navigate through the dead period and prepare for the BBQ at The Big House later this month.