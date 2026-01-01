Four-star commit sends clear message after Michigan football's coaching hires

With the massive turnover on the Michigan football coaching staff, it immediately raises concerns that current players may want to transfer out, and incoming recruits may lose interest. Especially because the coach who recruited them is gone.

Today, the Wolverines and new head coach Kyle Whittingham have added seven new coaches to his staff, most notably Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator and Jay Hill as the defensive coordinator.

Incoming four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson took to X to make a statement on his thoughts on today’s moves for UofM.

Alongside Beck, the Wolverines brought in Micah Simon as the new wide receivers coach. Simon comes to Ann Arbor from Utah, where he worked previously with Beck and Whittingham.

Scouting Johnson

Standing at 6-3, Johnson has the frame to be an elite wide receiver in Ann Arbor. It seems in recent years, the Wolverines haven’t had a big, physical go-to receiver since the days of Nico Collins.

Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs the ball and is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Amir Riep (10) during the game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

He also had offers from Miami, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn, among others.

Johnson ranks as the 14th-ranked wide receiver in the country and the third best recruit in the state of Virginia via On3.

What Andrew Ivins (247Sports) Said

Versatile receiver with a well-rounded game that can be positioned around the formation as he has the size to win on the outside and the agility to separate on the inside. Limber and sudden, which allows him to bend around defenders and quickly find space at the short and intermediate levels. Narrow in the shoulders for someone pushing 6-foot-3 and is far from a true power forward at the catch point, but can play above opponent’s shoulder pads with his bounce, timing and coordination. Sets himself up for RAC opportunities with his burst and will extend plays with his vision and tempo as a ball carrier. Can be more of a body catcher and needs to get more consistent with his hands, but can still make his fair share of acrobatic grabs. Projects as a potential multi-year starter and a possible impact player at the Power Four level that can settle in as a trusted option in the huddle. Mature game could push him into the rotation early.