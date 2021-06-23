Michigan's Top Quarterback Target sets Commitment Date

Michigan may have its quarterback in the 2022 cycle in less than two weeks.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson's Conner Harrell is a three-star quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class. Ever since Clovis (Calif.) High quarterback Nate Johnson committed to Utah, Harrell has taken over the top spot on Michigan's recruiting board and he's reciprocating in a big way.

Michigan just hosted a large group of official visitors over the past weekend but Harrell wasn't one of them. Instead, he unofficially visited Ann Arbor on Monday and thoroughly enjoyed himself. Before that, Northwestern landed an official visit from Harrell, while Arizona State got the most recent official visit from Harrell a few weeks a couple weeks ago.

After the two official visits and the trip to Michigan, he announced that he would reveal his decision on the Fourth of July.

During Harrell's visit to Ann Arbor earlier this week, he got a chance to spend time with several coaches — head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, director of recruiting Aashon Larkins and perhaps most importantly, quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

"I spent a lot of time with Coach Weiss," Harrell said. "He's a good guy. He's new to the recruiting part but I could tell he has a lot to teach. We didn't get to talk much football but he was coaching me up during the workout on my footwork and mechanics. That was my first time meeting Coach Weiss so hopefully we can get closer."

With a running back, two wide receivers and a tight end already committed, Michigan needs its trigger man. Harrell just might end up being that guy. With Northwestern and Arizona State as Michigan's main competition, odds are good that the athletic QB will pick the Wolverines.