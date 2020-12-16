Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Dominick Giudice

Dominick Giudice

Position: Strongside Defensive End

Ht: 6-4

Wt: 250

Hometown: Freehold, N.J.

High School: Mater Dei

Other Notable Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy, Cornell, Princeton, Fordham, Yale, Harvard, Central Michigan, Buffalo, and Ball State

NFL Comp: Tyrone Crawford, Dallas Cowboys — Crawford didn't become a commodity until he went the JUCO route, before ending up at Boise State as a 6-4, 258-pound strongside defensive end. He's now an everyday defensive lineman for the Cowboys at 285 pounds. Giudice definitely has the body type to develop the same way and seems to have a similar low-key background like Crawford. The Cowboys lineman is known for his length and strength and Giudice is as well.

2021 Outlook: Giudice is an underrated recruit, but does have some upside. At 6-4, 250 pounds, he has the type of frame and athletic ability that will serve him well at the defensive end position. He's also been described as a kid who is moving fast at all times, making it difficult for offensive lineman to keep him in check. It's unlikely that Guidice will become an impact player in year one, but the upside is definitely there for him to become one at some point.