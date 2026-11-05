EXCLUSIVE: Michigan to Host Stanford Commit Braden Chaffin After 'Dream' Offer

Michigan recently suffered a loss on the recruiting trail when three-star Sidney Rouleau decommitted from the 2027 class. But the Wolverines are attempting to move quickly and recently offered Stanford commit Braden Chaffin in hopes of him joining the '27 class.

"The Michigan offer means everything to me," Chaffin told Michigan on SI. "My freshman year in high school was the very first time I visited Michigan and to be on the field at "The Big House" was an experience."

Chaffin, who transferred to play football at Adlai Stevenson in Sterling Heights (MI), committed to Stanford back on June 1. He was previously committed to Miami (OH) and has been rock solid with his Cardinal commitment.

But once the Wolverines came calling with an offer, Chaffin said it was 'kind of a dream,' and it was an opportunity he had to check out.

"It's Michigan!! As a Michigan kid growing up most of us dream of having this opportunity and now it's here for me," Chaffin said. "I'd be silly not to look at it. You think of all the high school players that are out there and the fact now that Michigan has called is kind of a dream."

Chaffin taking an OV

Since Chaffin committed to Stanford back in June, he hasn't taken any visits. But that is going to change this weekend when he takes in the Big House for the Wolverines' rivalry game against Michigan State. Michigan is going to have several coveted recruits on hand and the atmosphere should be a good one.

As for Chaffin, he wants to get a better feel for the coaches and staff to see what it would be like to play for Michigan.

"As far as what I'm trying to see? I wanna get a feel for the coaches and staff and what it feels like on a daily basis to possibly become a Wolverine.," Chaffin explained. "The facilities and the academic aspect is big deal for me as well."

While Michigan's offensive line has struggled this season, the Wolverines have one of the more regarded offensive line coaches in the country. Jim Harding coached Utah for many years and sent two offensive linemen into the NFL this past year.

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Chaffin said he and Harding have talked several times and he is eager to learn where he might fit into the equation as a Michigan O-lineman.

"As far as coach Harding goes...We've talked quite a few times now and you're right his resume speaks for itself and having two first round picks in the last draft says everything about him and his coaching," Chaffin said. "To play for someone like that as a young O-lineman like Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu were just makes me wonder where he sees me at and where I'd fit in."

Due to the state of Michigan's transfer rules, Chaffin had to sit out his junior season. But he's had an impressive senior year, which is what got Michigan's attention. Now that the Wolverines have the three-star on campus, Michigan hopes it can move quickly in his recruitment.

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