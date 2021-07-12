Michigan Football Poised to Add to its 2022 Recruiting Class

Michigan has landed eight prospects over the last month and a half and No. 9 is likely on the way later today.

Ever since the world of recruiting opened back up on June 1, Michigan has been busy. Since then, eight prospects have committed to the Wolverines. Later today, that number should increase by one.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail linebacker Micah Pollard is set to make his college decision, with Auburn, Indiana, Michigan and UCF, being the main players. Pollard will announce his decision at 4 pm and the Wolverines seem to be the favorite.

As the nephew of former Michigan legend Braylon Edwards, Michigan being in the mix is not surprising. Obviously there's a lot more to Pollard's upcoming decision than who his family members are, but the relation to Edwards doesn't hurt. Also worth noting, is that Pollard's father, former NFL tight end Marcus Pollard, was once a teammate of Jim Harbaugh. Again, those kinds of connections aren't why players pick a school, but it's a couple of nice feathers in the cap for U-M.

More important was Pollard's official visit to Michigan back in early June. He came away feeling very good about U-M and there was even some buzz that he might commit to the Wolverines before leaving Ann Arbor. That didn't happen, but the weekend put Michigan in a great spot. The maize and blue have remained at or near the top of Pollard's list, and later today he'll make his choice. Most feel it'll be U-M, with Auburn being the other school in heavy consideration.