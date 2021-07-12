Michigan Lands Long, Rangy Linebacker

Commitment No. 9 for Michigan over the last month and a half comes in the form of long, athletic Florida linebacker Micah Pollard.

Michigan landed five prospects in the month of June and now has No. 4 in the month of July. Moments ago, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail outside linebacker Micah Pollard committed to Michigan over schools like Auburn, Indiana and UCF.

The 6-3, 200-pounder gives Michigan another pledge from The Sunshine State after edge rusher Mario Eugenio committed to the Wolverines just one week ago. Both Pollard and Eugenio are adept at getting after the quarterback and illustrate the change over to a 3-4 base defense under Mike Macdonald. Neither are quite true ends, nor are they true linebackers. They're both versatile, quick and athletic, which makes them interesting parts of potential future defenses.

Pollard is the nephew of former Wolverine Braylon Edwards and Pollard's father, Marcus, played tight end in the NFL and with current U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh. With those connections, the efforts from George Helow and the rest of the U-M staff and the results of Pollard's official visit in early June, Michigan just had too much to turn down.