Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Michigan Lands Long, Rangy Linebacker

Commitment No. 9 for Michigan over the last month and a half comes in the form of long, athletic Florida linebacker Micah Pollard.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan landed five prospects in the month of June and now has No. 4 in the month of July. Moments ago, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail outside linebacker Micah Pollard committed to Michigan over schools like Auburn, Indiana and UCF.

The 6-3, 200-pounder gives Michigan another pledge from The Sunshine State after edge rusher Mario Eugenio committed to the Wolverines just one week ago. Both Pollard and Eugenio are adept at getting after the quarterback and illustrate the change over to a 3-4 base defense under Mike Macdonald. Neither are quite true ends, nor are they true linebackers. They're both versatile, quick and athletic, which makes them interesting parts of potential future defenses.

Pollard is the nephew of former Wolverine Braylon Edwards and Pollard's father, Marcus, played tight end in the NFL and with current U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh. With those connections, the efforts from George Helow and the rest of the U-M staff and the results of Pollard's official visit in early June, Michigan just had too much to turn down. 

micah pollard
Recruiting

Michigan Lands Long, Rangy Linebacker

Alan Bowman
Football

Michigan's Newest Quarterback Is Coming For The Top Spot

RICK STEWART/ALLSPORT
Football

Horrific Details Of Sexual Abuse at Michigan Largely Ignored Amid Debates Over Legacies

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Football Poised to Add to its 2022 Recruiting Class

caleb houstan
Basketball

Caleb Houstan Shines for Team Canada, Rides Wave of Momentum into Ann Arbor

jim harbaugh
Football

Harbaugh Makes Major Addition To Staff

walter nolen
Recruiting

Michigan Makes The Cut For Top Prospect

devante jones
Basketball

Veteran Guards are Essential come Tournament Time, That's Why Michigan is Poised for Another Deep Run