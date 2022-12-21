Skip to main content

National Signing Day: Michigan Football's 2023 Recruiting Class Putting Pen To Paper

The December signing period has become THE signing period in the world of football recruiting.

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class is currently sitting right around No. 20 nationally depending on which service you like, which obviously isn't bad, but doesn't quite match up with U-M's success on the field as of late. Still, more than 20 young men are expected to officially become Wolverines today. Here's how things stand currently.

SIGNED 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Wolverines

michigan football national signing day recruiting
Recruiting

National Signing Day: Michigan Football's 2023 Recruiting Class Putting Pen To Paper

By Brandon Brown
Blake Corum
Football

Blake Corum Provides Odds For Return To Michigan

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh sonny dykes
Football

Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU

By Brandon Brown
Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy
Football

PFF Lists Two Wolverines As Early Heisman Favorites In 2023

By Christopher Breiler
Zak Zinter
Football

Michigan's Zak Zinter Earns Academic All-American

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Veteran Tight End From The Transfer Portal

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

JUST IN: Michigan Lands Veteran Transfer Portal QB

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy max duggan
Football

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy vs. Max Duggan, Matchup Problems

By Brandon Brown