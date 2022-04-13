Skip to main content

2023 Target Puts Michigan In Top 8

Michigan has made the cut for one of its in-state targets in the 2023 class.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High interior offensive lineman Amir Herring has included Michigan in his top eight.

The 6-3, 280-pounder has been on Michigan's radar since he was just a young freshman and as soon as he was offered, he felt like a U-M lean. In fact, at a camp last year, Herring was battling against then-U-M commit Davonte Miles out of River Rouge High School when things got pretty heated and almost turned into a fight. Another prospect from the crowd yelled out, "You're both Michigan commits, chill!" Only Herring wasn't and has never been a Michigan commit...officially.

Most people see him as a heavy U-M lean despite having seven other solid options within his final eight. It also seems like Michigan may be laying off a bit, which is puzzling. Herring obviously has a very strong connection with Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy from Bellamy's days as head coach at West Bloomfield and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has always been a very solid recruiter and now has the ability to sell results as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At the end of the day, if Michigan wants Herring bad enough and pushes for his commitment, they'd likely get it. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out with U-M and Herring and the other interior offensive linemen targets on Michigan's board in 2023.

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

2023 Target Puts Michigan In Top 8

By Brandon Brown39 seconds ago
frankie collins hunter dickinson
Basketball

'Relatively Soon': Dickinson Nears NBA Decision

By Christopher Breiler17 hours ago
Michigan helmet
Football

Who Ya Got?: Michigan Player To Take Biggest Leap In 2022

By Brandon BrownApr 11, 2022
USATSI_6687460
Football

U-M Football GOAT: Why 'Shoelace' Belongs In The Discussion

By Christopher BreilerApr 10, 2022
michigan football spring game wolverines
Football

Who Ya Got?: Michigan's Most Exciting Player In 2022

By Brandon BrownApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18028886
Football

Ohio Columnist: U-M, Harbaugh Beating OSU In Critical Area

By Christopher BreilerApr 7, 2022
YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Recapping Michigan's Spring Game, Basketball News, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon BrownApr 6, 2022
InShot_20220403_202243127
Football

Will Records Be Broken In 2022?

By Christopher BreilerApr 6, 2022