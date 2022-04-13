2023 Target Puts Michigan In Top 8

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High interior offensive lineman Amir Herring has included Michigan in his top eight.

The 6-3, 280-pounder has been on Michigan's radar since he was just a young freshman and as soon as he was offered, he felt like a U-M lean. In fact, at a camp last year, Herring was battling against then-U-M commit Davonte Miles out of River Rouge High School when things got pretty heated and almost turned into a fight. Another prospect from the crowd yelled out, "You're both Michigan commits, chill!" Only Herring wasn't and has never been a Michigan commit...officially.

Most people see him as a heavy U-M lean despite having seven other solid options within his final eight. It also seems like Michigan may be laying off a bit, which is puzzling. Herring obviously has a very strong connection with Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy from Bellamy's days as head coach at West Bloomfield and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has always been a very solid recruiter and now has the ability to sell results as well.

At the end of the day, if Michigan wants Herring bad enough and pushes for his commitment, they'd likely get it. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out with U-M and Herring and the other interior offensive linemen targets on Michigan's board in 2023.