Michigan Steals Versatile Athlete Away From Notre Dame

Per multiple reports, Ponchatoula (La.) athlete Amorion Walker has finally flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan.

I say finally, because U-M, and specifically safeties coach Ron Bellamy, have been working on the 6-4, 175-pounder for a long, long time. With Brian Kelly now in Baton Rouge, the decision became much easier for Walker, and now he's a Wolverine.

Walker has been recruited by some of the best programs in the country including Alabama, Florida State and LSU. Some programs see him as a future wide receiver, while others think his future is in the secondary. Michigan likes him as a pass catcher, but will likely give him a look on defense as well.