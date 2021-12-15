Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Michigan Steals Versatile Athlete Away From Notre Dame

    Michigan continues to have a very productive day on the recruiting trail.
    Per multiple reports, Ponchatoula (La.) athlete Amorion Walker has finally flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan.

    I say finally, because U-M, and specifically safeties coach Ron Bellamy, have been working on the 6-4, 175-pounder for a long, long time. With Brian Kelly now in Baton Rouge, the decision became much easier for Walker, and now he's a Wolverine.

    Walker has been recruited by some of the best programs in the country including Alabama, Florida State and LSU. Some programs see him as a future wide receiver, while others think his future is in the secondary. Michigan likes him as a pass catcher, but will likely give him a look on defense as well. 

