Michigan Picks Up Commitment

The dead period is now over in the world of college football recruiting, which means that prospects across the country were back on campuses this weekend. One of those prospects decided to check out Ann Arbor and is now a Wolverine.

Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy tight end Andrew Rappleyea is on campus and apparently saw everything he needed to see as he's now a member of Michigan's 2023 class.

A little over an hour ago, the 6-4, 215-pounder fired off this tweet announcing that he is now a Wolverine. He had this to say about his pledge.

"First, I would like to thank Coach Mac, Coach Walsh, my family and friends, and everyone who’s played a role in this journey. I’m truly grateful for everyone who’s pushed me and continues to push me to be the best athlete and man I can be. The recruiting process has been life changing. I’ve met a lot of great coaches and made many great relationships but one school has separated from the rest. With that being said, there is no need to prolong the process. I’ve found my home and I’m excited to announce that I’ve committed to....



The University of Michigan."

Just a few days after Christmas, Rappleyea released a top seven consisting of Ohio State, Penn State, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Boston College, Wisconsin and of course, Michigan. Obviously beating out the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Badgers is noteworthy for Michigan and a solid win on the trail for tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh and Co.