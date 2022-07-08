Michigan Lands Collins Acheampong

Michigan got another solid boost to its recruiting class today with the addition of Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic edge rusher Collins Acheampong.

The 6-7, 254-pounder has only had a Michigan offer in hand for about four months, but the long, athletic pass rusher caught the attention of many programs in recent months because of his raw abilities and lack of experience on a football field.

Acheampong is originally from Ghana and has only been playing football for a short time. Originally a basketball player, Acheampong hasn't really played any high level football in the United State since the football program folded at his previous high school during the pandemic. He will play his senior season at Santa Margarita Catholic, where he'll get to face some really good competition.

The length is there, the athleticism is there and the desire to be great is there. Acheampong has obviously seen guys with similar stories succeed at Michigan. Both Kwity Paye and David Ojabo were born outside of the US and were relatively new to football before arriving at U-M. Both were high draft picks and proved that the experience at Michigan can lead to the NFL. Throw in No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and it makes a lot of sense for a developing edge rusher to pick the Wolverines.