Skip to main content

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

Obviously the recruiting trail can be tricky and a former Michigan commit just proved that.

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did.

Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming and underwhelming Miami.

This one is hard to understand. Michigan has been putting edge rushers into the NFL with regularity and winning a ton of games at the highest level along the way. Miami has also produced some solid edge rushers, but is just 26-22 over the last four seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

michigan football recruiting

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

michigan football ohio state mike barrett flag

Michigan Is No. 2

jim harbaugh

Known Harbaugh Hater Sings Very Different Tune

It also stings. Acheampong, a freaky athlete at 6-7, 254 pounds, is considered the No. 165 player nationally according to the 247 Sports Composite. He's got a ton of upside and obviously an incredible frame for a pass rusher.

 At the end of the day, prospects can choose wherever they want, for whatever reasons they want. This one though, is a bit of a head scratcher.

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

By Brandon Brown
michigan football ohio state mike barrett flag
Football

Michigan Is No. 2

By Brandon Brown
jim harbaugh
Football

Known Harbaugh Hater Sings Very Different Tune

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Helmet
Football

Two More Wolverines Named Best In Big Ten Conference

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221127_190947786
Football

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

By Christopher Breiler
donovan edwards cornelius johnson ohio state
Football

Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Championship, Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_191501682
Recruiting

Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_171657458
Football

Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes

By Christopher Breiler