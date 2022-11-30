Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did.

Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming and underwhelming Miami.

This one is hard to understand. Michigan has been putting edge rushers into the NFL with regularity and winning a ton of games at the highest level along the way. Miami has also produced some solid edge rushers, but is just 26-22 over the last four seasons.

It also stings. Acheampong, a freaky athlete at 6-7, 254 pounds, is considered the No. 165 player nationally according to the 247 Sports Composite. He's got a ton of upside and obviously an incredible frame for a pass rusher.

At the end of the day, prospects can choose wherever they want, for whatever reasons they want. This one though, is a bit of a head scratcher.