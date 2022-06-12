Skip to main content

Freaky Athlete Looks The Part In Maize And Blue

Michigan just hosted double-digit official visitors over the weekend and one of them looks really, really good in the uniform.

Michigan has made Anaheim (Calif.) Fairmont Preparatory Academy athlete/edge rusher Collins Acheampong a top priority, which manifested itself in the form of an official visit this weekend. 

The 6-7, 254-pounder recently posted several photos of himself in the maize and blue and winged helmet and at 6-7, 254 pounds, he sure looks the part.

FVFIDerXsAMAxkl
8
Gallery
8 Images

Michigan has been able to sell the David Ojabo angle to Acheampong who has only been playing football for a year or two. Acheampong hails from Ghana, so football wasn't a big part of his childhood. Ojabo's story started out in a similar way. After watching Ojabo excel and rise to first-round status, Acheampong certainly has a lot to look forward to.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Acheampong will make his college decision on July 1 and it definitely feels like Michigan is in the lead for his services, and maybe by a lot. Acheampong has official visits coming up at Miami and Washington but it's starting to feel like Michigan will hold off all comers.

collins acheampong
Recruiting

Freaky Athlete Looks The Part In Maize And Blue

By Brandon Brown55 seconds ago
duncan robinson
Basketball

Michigan Basketball: Best Transfers In And Out

By Brandon BrownJun 11, 2022
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Flip Target Cancels Michigan Official

By Brandon BrownJun 10, 2022
watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
Football

A Man Of His Word: Harbaugh Makes Massive Donation To U-M Athletics

By Christopher BreilerJun 10, 2022
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Official Visitors List: Weekend Of June 10, 2022

By Brandon BrownJun 9, 2022
cade mcnamara
Football

U-M's Cade McNamara Signs Another NIL Deal With Major Brand

By Christopher BreilerJun 9, 2022
Kris Jenkins
Football

U-M's Kris Jenkins On 2022: 'I'm Trying To Take It All'

By Christopher BreilerJun 9, 2022
darrius clemons kris jenkins
Football

Kris Jenkins, Michigan Football & Basketball, Quarterback Recruiting

By Brandon BrownJun 9, 2022