Freaky Athlete Looks The Part In Maize And Blue

Michigan just hosted double-digit official visitors over the weekend and one of them looks really, really good in the uniform.

Michigan has made Anaheim (Calif.) Fairmont Preparatory Academy athlete/edge rusher Collins Acheampong a top priority, which manifested itself in the form of an official visit this weekend.

The 6-7, 254-pounder recently posted several photos of himself in the maize and blue and winged helmet and at 6-7, 254 pounds, he sure looks the part.

Michigan has been able to sell the David Ojabo angle to Acheampong who has only been playing football for a year or two. Acheampong hails from Ghana, so football wasn't a big part of his childhood. Ojabo's story started out in a similar way. After watching Ojabo excel and rise to first-round status, Acheampong certainly has a lot to look forward to.

Acheampong will make his college decision on July 1 and it definitely feels like Michigan is in the lead for his services, and maybe by a lot. Acheampong has official visits coming up at Miami and Washington but it's starting to feel like Michigan will hold off all comers.