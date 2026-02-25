Previewing Michigan Basketball's Top 10 Showdown With Illinois

The 26-2 and 3rd ranked Michigan Wolverines will travel to Champaign, Illinois to take on the 22-6 and 10th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini this Friday night in what will be a huge game for the Big Ten title race. Michigan is coming off a win over Minnesota on Tuesday night, while Illinois is coming off an OT loss at UCLA. At 16-1 in Big Ten conference play, Michigan has already clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title but then can clinch the whole thing with a win over Illinois in this game. Illinois is also a top 10 team in the entire country and with the Wolverines being on the road, this should be another great college basketball game to tune into. Let's dive more into the matchup between these two teams below.

Illinois Fighting Illini

On offense, Illinois ranks 2nd in the Big Ten in average points scored per game, they are 10th in shooting percentage from the field per game, 6th in 3-point shooting per game, 1st in offensive rebounds, 12th in assists, and 2nd in turnovers per game. Illinois has one of the best offenses in the Big Ten, and perhaps even the country. They really excel at stretching the floor as all five starters can shoot from distance, as well as offensive rebounding because they're a very big team. Despite all their size, they also are very good at taking care of the basketball as well. Their offense will give Michigan everything they can handle on the defensive end of the floor in this one.

On defense, Illinois ranks 6th in the Big Ten in average scoring allowed per game, 4th in opponent shooting percentage per game, 9th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage allowed, 3rd in defensive rebounding, 18th in steals, and 3rd in blocks amongst Big Ten schools. Their defense isn't quite as good as their offense but their length certainly helps them out a lot here, and they're still a very good defense statistically as well.

Individually, Illinois is led in scoring by All-American candidate Keaton Wagler at 18.2 points per game, followed by Kylan Boswell at 13.9, Andrej Stojakovic at 13.8, David Mirkovic at 12.7, and Tomislav Ivisic at 10.7. All five of their top five scorers are threats from 3-point range and it really makes it tough on defenses when they also have great length and size to crash the offensive glass after misses. Michigan sure will have their hands full with this team on defense.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan offensively is 1st in the Big Ten in points, 1st in shooting percentage from the field, 3rd in 3-point shooting percentage, 7th in offensive rebounds, 2nd in assists, and 15th in turnovers. Michigan has an elite offense by the statistics, with their biggest issue being turnovers. Other than that, they're a very difficult offense to stop and that gives them a chance to win any game they play in all season long.

On defense, Michigan ranks 5th in opponent points per game scoring, 1st in opponent shooting percentage allowed, 1st in opponent 3-point shooting percentage allowed, 1st in defensive rebounds, 9th in steals, and 1st in blocks per game. Like their offense, statistically, Michigan has an elite defense as well. It's the combination of elite offense and elite defense that has gotten them up to third in the country in the national polls to this point in the season .

Individually, Michigan is led in scoring by Yaxel Lendeborg at 14.2 points per game, followed by Morez Johnson Jr. at 13.3, Aday Mara at 11.1, and Elliot Cadeau at 10.2. Trey McKenney, Nimari Burnett, and L.J. Cason are all also between 8-10 points per game. Michigan is a very deep offensive team, and almost any of their top 7 scorers can lead them in scoring on any given night which is what makes them so tough to defend.

The game between Illinois and Michigan this Friday night should be one of the better college basketball games of the year in the Big Ten conference. Both teams are currently in the top 10 nationally and we get to see Michigan go on the road and take on another quality opponent. They also can clinch the Big Ten title outright with a win in this game so there's a whole lot to look forward to in this matchup. I think Illinois might be able to come away with a close win here against the Wolverines with it being a home game for them. Nonetheless, this is a must watch game for college basketball fans and it should be very exciting no matter who wins it.