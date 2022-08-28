Skip to main content

Michigan Commit Goes Off In Senior Debut

Football is officially upon us as week 0 is in the books and high school players are starting to get after it across the country.

Dexter (Mich.) High running back Cole Cabana is now a senior and ready to prove that he's an every-down, Big Ten type of back. The 6-0, 180-pounder wasted no time impressing during a big 41-21 win over Grosse Pointe South on Saturday.

Cabana seemed to touch the ball on just about every offensive play for Dexter, which is understandable when you consider how effective he was. The speedy back finished with 32 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns and also added three receptions for 60 yards and another score. It didn't matter if it was up the middle, out wide or through the air, Cabana was unstoppable.

Cabana has now been committed for over six months and does not seem to be wavering in the slightest. He'll very likely get a chance to watch Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards put up big numbers for the Wolverines this fall, which should make him feel even better about his decision. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

cole cabana

Michigan Commit Goes Off In Senior Debut

jj mccarthy cade mcnamara

What's It Mean?

jj mccarthy cade mcnamara

BREAKING: U-M Announces Decision On QB Battle

cole cabana
Recruiting

Michigan Commit Goes Off In Senior Debut

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

What's It Mean?

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

BREAKING: U-M Announces Decision On QB Battle

By Christopher Breiler
juwan howard jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Football NIL, Jim Harbaugh, Quarterback Battle, Season Opener, Wolverines In 2022

By Brandon Brown
USATSI_17304893-scaled
Football

Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'

By Christopher Breiler
cade mcnamara
Football

McNamara Continues To Solidify Himself As QB1

By Christopher Breiler
USATSI_17243142_168388427_lowres
Football

Where's The Collective?

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

"The Offense Functions So Well With Him Back There"

By Brandon Brown