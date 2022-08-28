Michigan Commit Goes Off In Senior Debut

Dexter (Mich.) High running back Cole Cabana is now a senior and ready to prove that he's an every-down, Big Ten type of back. The 6-0, 180-pounder wasted no time impressing during a big 41-21 win over Grosse Pointe South on Saturday.

Cabana seemed to touch the ball on just about every offensive play for Dexter, which is understandable when you consider how effective he was. The speedy back finished with 32 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns and also added three receptions for 60 yards and another score. It didn't matter if it was up the middle, out wide or through the air, Cabana was unstoppable.

Cabana has now been committed for over six months and does not seem to be wavering in the slightest. He'll very likely get a chance to watch Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards put up big numbers for the Wolverines this fall, which should make him feel even better about his decision.