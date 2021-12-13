Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Report: Big Time Target Leaning Towards Michigan

    Michigan's on-field success is resulting in some late-cycle recruiting success.
    Michigan's incredible run has resulted in unprecedented on-field success and because of it, big time recruits are paying attention to the Wolverines down the stretch. The first installment of National Signing Day is in just two days, and U-M may be in line to add a couple of big timers to its already solid 2022 class.

    One of those prospects is Portland (Ore.) Westview wide receiver Darrius Clemons. The 6-3, 205-pounder officially visited Michigan over the weekend and apparently things went very well. Clemons is now expected to pick the Wolverines per 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. 

    darrius clemons

    Throughout the recruiting cycle, Clemons has become a coveted prospect. His big body and long speed have attracted more than 35 suitors — a list that includes programs like USC, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin and, most notably, Auburn, Oregon and Penn State, who recently made up his final three. Obviously Michigan's late surge had a massive impact on the wide receiver and put the Wolverines in a position to swoop in and steal him late.

