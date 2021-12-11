Massive Michigan Target Breaks Down Recent Official Visit As National Signing Day Approaches

Detroit Cass Tech defensive tackle Deone Walker just wrapped up his official visit at Michigan and will now head to Kentucky this weekend. The trip to Lexington is his last before making his decision and signing with his school of choice next Wednesday. The 6-6, 350-pounder is also considering Georgia ahead of next week's decision.

While at Michigan during a mid-week official, Walker obviously got to spend a lot of time with defensive line coach Shaun Nua. Walker recapped what that was like and identified what really stuck out during his time in Ann Arbor.

"My position meeting with Coach Nua was the coolest part for me," Walker said. "He told me about how he's going to develop me into an NFL caliber player and showed me why he needs me."

Walker has been to Michigan several times and has also checked out both Georgia and Kentucky before as well. Now, with a return trip to UK coming up and then a Wednesday decision looming, he's trying to figure everything out.

"It's tough," he said. "I'm making a pros and cons list. I'm looking at what scheme I want to play in, how comfortable I am at the school and how much I trust the coach."

Kentucky is going to get the last crack at him this weekend and may actually be the favorite out of his final three. Michigan has been working extremely hard on him and he's obviously local, so they have that going for them. With Georgia, they'll simply say, "You're our next Jordan Davis." All three schools have a lot to sell right now.

Walker obviously has plenty to look at but he must love what he saw out of both Michigan's and Georgia's defense this season. It's interesting that he'll be making a decision and signing just 16 days before U-M and UGA play in the college football playoff. Kentucky plays Iowa on New Year's Day in the Citrus Bowl.