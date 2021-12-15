Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan Lands Defensive Lineman With Position Versatility

    Michigan's hot day on the recruiting trail continued by landing a St. Frances Panther.
    Author:

    Both Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. and they've been pretty damn good for the Wolverines. So why not go back to the well? That's exactly what U-M did in landing defensive lineman Derrick Moore.

    Moore is an interesting prospect from an athletic standpoint. He's currently listed at 6-4, 250 pounds, which means he could do one of two things — focus on speed and agility and play on the edge at about 260 pounds or bulk way up and turn into a very athletic, versatile interior player. Moore has long limbs and room to add weight, so it'll be about how he naturally develops and what he's good at when it comes to playing on the D-line.

    As a former Oklahoma commit, Moore has been off the table for some time. Michigan offered Moore a while back but only recently got involved in a major way after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for the USC job. Moore also held offers from schools like Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

    Read More

    derrick moore
    Recruiting

    Michigan Lands Defensive Lineman With Position Versatility

    33 seconds ago
    darrius clemons
    Football

    Michigan Gets Commitment From Big Time WR

    21 minutes ago
    alex orji
    Recruiting

    Michigan Flips Two-Way Athlete Away From Virginia Tech

    4 hours ago
    amorion walker
    Recruiting

    Michigan Steals Versatile Athlete Away From Notre Dame

    4 hours ago
    keon sabb
    Football

    Michigan Lands Commitment From Elite Safety Prospect

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17241228_168388427_lowres
    Football

    2022 Michigan Football Commit Flips To Texas

    5 hours ago
    michigan football national signing day recruiting
    Recruiting

    National Signing Day Hub

    1 hour ago
    ryan day jim harbaugh
    Football

    'It Won't Happen Again': Buckeye Commit Has Message for Wolverines

    17 hours ago