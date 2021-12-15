Michigan Lands Defensive Lineman With Position Versatility

Both Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. and they've been pretty damn good for the Wolverines. So why not go back to the well? That's exactly what U-M did in landing defensive lineman Derrick Moore.

Moore is an interesting prospect from an athletic standpoint. He's currently listed at 6-4, 250 pounds, which means he could do one of two things — focus on speed and agility and play on the edge at about 260 pounds or bulk way up and turn into a very athletic, versatile interior player. Moore has long limbs and room to add weight, so it'll be about how he naturally develops and what he's good at when it comes to playing on the D-line.

As a former Oklahoma commit, Moore has been off the table for some time. Michigan offered Moore a while back but only recently got involved in a major way after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for the USC job. Moore also held offers from schools like Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.