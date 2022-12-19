Skip to main content

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan has added to its 2023 class with a long, versatile defensive back out of the state of Ohio.

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight.

Throw in the fact that Michigan is also getting ready for a showdown with TCU in the College Football Playoff and today's commitment shows just how important it is to be out there recruiting 365 days a year.

Waller obviously has great length and size for a young defensive back who can play both cornerback and safety. At 6-3, 195-pound, you could even envision him playing linebacker at the next level depending on how he develops physically. 

Waller was once committed to Toledo but reopened his recruitment after picking up an offer from West Virginia that he took pretty seriously. He then reeled in tenders from both Michigan and Kentucky. He took official visits to all three of those bigger programs and ultimately chose the Wolverines after being in town this weekend.

