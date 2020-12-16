Why I Always Thought It Would Be Michigan For Donovan Edwards

It always felt like it would be Michigan for Donovan Edwards for one key reason.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards had an absolutely loaded final group consisting of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan Notre Dame, Penn State and Oklahoma, but I always thought it was going to be the Wolverines.

Edwards admitted that Ohio State had the lead early on, and definitely gave Georgia and Notre Dame a serious look, but I just always felt like Michigan would ultimately be the pick. They obviously were and Edwards explained why, confirming my thoughts dating back more than a year.