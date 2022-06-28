Skip to main content

Recruit To Watch: Explosive Linebacker Puts Michigan In Top Four

Michigan continues to make the cut for talented prospects despite not landing many commitments.

Michigan has officially made the cut for Lake City (Fla.) Columbia linebacker Jaden Robinson. The 6-1, 215-pounder recently announced on Twitter that he'll consider Michigan, along with Kentucky, Maryland and South Carolina, until he makes his decision.

South Carolina insiders have him pegged as a future Gamecock, but when you look at that list of finalists, Michigan is the best choice when it comes to on-field success, academic prowess and quality of living. Of course, NIL is a big deal these days, and U-M does seem to be lacking in that area. Robinson has already taken official visits to Kentucky and Maryland as we're now in the dead period.

On tape, Robinson flashes as an instinctive player and a big hitter. He's quick to come forward and seems to player bigger than his listed 6-1, 215 pounds. Even though he is 215 pounds, which isn't huge, he's already pretty well put together as a rising senior, which makes you wonder how he'll look once in college. He doesn't have that long, lanky build you sometimes see in high school linebackers so he might be closer to his college body than most.

