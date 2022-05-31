Recruit To Watch: Nation's Top 2024 Signal Caller To Visit Michigan

After picking up his Michigan offer just two weeks ago, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School quarterback Jadyn Davis is now set to visit U-M on June 5 per 247 Sports. The rising junior already has more than 30 offers so Michigan is certainly up against it for the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class.

With tenders in hand from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M among many others, Michigan will obviously have its work cut out in its pursuit of the 6-0, 190-pounder. Getting him on campus is a step in the right direction, but Davis has already seen Knoxville, Chapel Hill, State College, Columbus and Columbia over the course of his recruitment.

Davis is originally from Georgia and picked up his first offer from the Bulldogs a while back, so they figure to be tough to beat. After taking a big round of visits this spring and summer, Davis intends to cut his list down to 7-8, with Georgia and Penn State considered shoe-ins. Michigan has work to do, but time to do it.