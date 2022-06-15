Recruit To Watch: Top Defensive Back To Officially Visit Michigan

The month of June has already been busy for Michigan on the recruiting trail and it's only going to pick up. This weekend is Victor's Weekend, which is being billed as one of the busiest recruiting weekends on the entire calendar, and the weekend after that, one of the best cornerbacks in the country will be on campus. Arlington (Texas) Martin five-star cornerback Javien Toviano announced today that he'll be taking an official visit to U-M.

Depending on where you look, you'll get some different information about Toviano, but one thing is clear — he's elite. On Rivals, he's considered the No. 2 cornerback in the country, while 247 Sports has him at No. 4 nationally. And On3 has him listed as the No. 6 safety in the nation. Regardless, the 6-0, 185-pounder is really good in the secondary and has over 35 offers because of it.

As you can see, Texas is in really good shape with him as are Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M. He'll be in Athens this weekend for an official before heading to Ann Arbor on June 24.