Michigan Football Recruiting: Where do the Wolverines Rank in 2022?

June 1 has long been circled in the college football and recruiting world, signaling the end of a 15-month long NCAA recruiting dead period as part of the fallout from the pandemic.

Programs at every level wrapped up the class of 2021 using primarily a virtual approach considering all in-person recruiting was prohibited from March of 2020 through Monday. As the calendar flips towards the summer, there is anticipation of a relatively fluid month ahead, as programs are clear to host recruits on official and unofficial visits, as well as for prospect camps, for the first time in well over one year.

SI All-American sets the stage for the slate with its initial class of 2022 team recruiting ranking. The SIAA Top 25 tracks verbally committed prospects from the prep and junior college level through the end of May. It is measured outside of overall volume, with an emphasis on quality, premium position (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback) prospects as well as how programs address glaring team needs to date.

The Wolverines have recruited pretty well under Jim Harbaugh, but there seem to be a few struggles going on in 2022. Will Johnson is an extremely talented prospect but beyond him there aren't many splash pledges. The Wolverines currently sit at No. 17 nationally with seven verbal commitments.

17. Michigan

7 Verbal Commitments

In-state cornerback Will Johnson is the gem of the class as one of the top prospects in the entire country. Wide receiver Tyler Morris and defensive back Kody Jones are also nice pulls out of the Chicago area and Tennessee respectively. Unfortunately for Michigan and Michigan fans, Johnson is planning an official visit to USC next month where he’ll link up with fellow top-flight cornerback and good friend Domani Jackson.

The Wolverines need to land several defensive backs in this cycle but doesn’t seem to be in great shape with any blue-chippers. Michigan is also struggling to attract top talent along the offensive and defensive lines. The Block M is present on some top lists, but U-M doesn’t seem to be the frontrunner for any elite prospects. With so much turnover on the staff after last year, new relationships need to be built and new foundations need to be laid. Throw in Jim Harbaugh’s uncertain future, despite a new contract, and low expectations for Michigan on the field this fall and success on the recruiting trail could be hard to come by.

The SIAA Top 25

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Penn State

6. Oklahoma

7. Rutgers

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Texas

11. Mississippi State

12. Boston College

13. Kentucky

14. Baylor

15. Maryland

16. Oregon

17. Michigan

18. Arkansas

19. Oklahoma State

20. Missouri

21. Alabama

22. Cincinnati

23. Clemson

24. USC

25. Florida