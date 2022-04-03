Michigan Commit Flips To Big Ten Foe

The timing is weird after Michigan's 2021 season and recently completed spring game, but a 2023 commit has decided he'd rather be at a different Big Ten school.

Milton (Mass.) Milton Academy tight end Andrew Rappleyea has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Penn State.

Rappleyea had only been committed to Michigan for about three months, which obviously isn't very long. He said in his post that he didn't spend enough time going through the recruiting process, which is why he's now a Nittany Lion.

"I committed [to Michigan] too quickly and take full responsibility for that," he said on Twitter.

At 6-4, 215 pounds, Rappleyea is a tad undersized for the position and is modestly rated as a three-star prospect, but he's got some upside because of his athleticism and speed. He's similar to other tight ends Michigan has landed in the past, some from New England, so his commitment seemed to make sense at the time.