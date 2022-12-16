Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald.

Throw in the fact that Michigan is also getting ready for a showdown with TCU in the College Football Playoff and today's commitment feels like an even bigger deal. For cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale to put in enough work to land the No. 75 prospect in the country from the 2025 class is noteworthy.

Ewald also told 247 Sports that Florida native Denard Robinson played a big role in his recruitment and ultimately his choice to commit to the Wolverines.

The 6-0, 160-pounder chose the Wolverines over several big time programs like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M among others. Obviously 2025 is a long way out, but getting a kid like this in the fold this early is a solid PR move if nothing else.