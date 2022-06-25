Last Round Of Official Visits Before Dead Period

The Michigan staff has been busy this month and will continue for one more weekend before everyone gets a bit of a break.

Michigan has had some really big visitor lists throughout the month of June but it hasn't resulted in many commitments. The staff will host a smaller group this weekend ahead of the dead period, which could change U-M's fortunes a bit.

Official Visitors

Ausberry has visited Michigan before, but as you can see, lead expert Steve Wiltfong expects Ausberry to end up in South Bend, and Wiltfong doesn't miss much. Of course, official visits can change things in a hurry, and Ausberry should get plenty of attention this weekend with a smaller group of visitors in town.

Brown is a burner with 10.66 speed in the 100-meter dash. He's not the biggest, but he is a true deep threat and would certainly add to an already talented Michigan wide receiver room if he were to pick the Wolverines. Unfortunately, most see him staying home and picking the Hurricanes once the time comes. He's also high on LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M from his 35+ offers.

English will be making his decision in a week, meaning Michigan will have the last crack at him, which is never a bad thing. However, it's always tough for U-M to go down into SEC country and land kids who are wanted by schools much closer to home. That appears to be the case with English, who is reportedly leaning towards Auburn after a mid-week official visit there earlier this week. English will decided between the Tigers, Michigan and Kentucky. This weekend's official in Ann Arbor is English's first time in town, so he could be blown away.

The situation with McLeod is similar to that of English. McLeod is a coveted kid from South Carolina who is reportedly leaning towards the Gamecocks. The 6-4, 324-pounder is high on U-M along with LSU, Georgia, the aforementioned Gamecocks and Texas A&M. That's a tough group to go toe to toe with, but this weekend could get his attention.

Sadiq is interesting because he's big, fast, versatile and from Idaho. Michigan has a player on the roster from Idaho in tight end Colston Loveland, which has to be a good thing when hosting another potato. (Do they call people from Idaho that?) Sadiq isn't close to a decision as he's still high on a number of schools including Iowa State, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State and West Virginia along with U-M.

Toviano is one of the best cornerbacks in the country and, as a Texas kid, is viewed as a Longhorn lean. However, he's maintained legitimate interest in the Wolverines throughout his process and seeing the buzz surrounding freshman corner Will Johnson will almost certainly stick with him after this weekend's OV. His top group is a who's who of college football powerhouse who have completely bought into the new NIL strategies. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M make up Toviano's top group, so if Michigan even has a chance, it would feel like a minor miracle.