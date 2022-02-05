Michigan Beats MSU For In-State Recruit

At least one recruit took immediate notice of Jim Harbaugh being back at Michigan.

Dexter (Mich.) High running back Cole Cabana has committed to Michigan over Cincinnati, Purdue, Syracuse and most notably, Michigan State.

At 6-0, 180-pounds, Cabana is one of the fastest recruits in the Midwest. He's got an official time of 10.62 in the 100-meter dash and has been clocked at 4.34 in the forty-yard dash at recent camps and combines.

As a junior, Cabana amassed 2,187 all-purpose yards and scored 28 touchdowns in just nine games. The speedster gets it done as a running back mainly, but has shown the ability to be a great receiver out of the backfield and is also a weapon in the return game.

Cabana is the first running back to commit to Michigan in the 2023 class and the fifth overall, joining fellow Michiganders Semaj Morgan out of West Bloomfield and Adam Samaha from Ann Arbor Huron. Michigan is off to a great start in 2023 and is currently inside the top ten nationally when it comes to team rankings per all recruiting outlets.