BREAKING: Michigan Lands High-Upside Offensive Tackle

Michigan's 2022 recruiting class grew by one today with the commitment of Connor Jones.
After taking a self-guided tour through Ann Arbor and around campus, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge offensive tackle Connor Jones has committed to Michigan.

Jones, a 6-7, 290-pounder is a true tackle and fits what offensive line coach Ed Warinner looks for at that position. He's long, athletic and doesn't carry much bad weight. 

Throughout the process, Jones reeled in offers from schools like Indiana, Northwestern, Oregon State, Virginia, West Virginia and others, but was essentially choosing between the Wolverines, Hoosiers and Wildcats after recently taking self-guided tours at all three schools. Just a few days after completing the trips, Jones knew Michigan was the spot for him.

Jones has some position versatility but considers himself a true tackle and that's how Warinner sees him as well. Nothing is ever set in stone obviously, but it would be a surprise if Jones ever lines up on the interior.

