Michigan Official Visits Kicking Off This Weekend With Two Long, Speedy Cornerbacks

The Michigan coaches and recruiting staff are about to be very busy during the month of June.

Starting today, and continuing for the rest of the month and especially on the weekends, Michigan will host dozens and dozens of 2023 prospects on official visits.

This weekend, U-M will host just two prospects — both cornerbacks. Miami Gulliver Prep cornerback Daniel Harris and Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews are both highly-rated, highly coveted and, perhaps most noteworthy, well out of Michigan's geographic footprint. Recruiting nationally is important for top tier teams, so getting these guys on campus for an official visit is a big deal.

At 6-2, 175 pounds, Harris has elite size for the cornerback position. He's wanted by a lot of big time programs, including Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State, where he'll officially visit after this weekend's trip to Ann Arbor. Right now, it's believed that all three of those programs are ahead of Michigan in Harris' pecking order. Texas A&M is also a team to watch as his older brother is currently on the Aggies roster.

Matthews is on the edge of being one of the top 100 prospects in the country, so obviously he's talented and wanted. With more than 30 offers to consider, it's big that he's taking this weekend to officially visit Michigan. The Wolverines have Matthews very high on the board and so far, he's been reciprocating interest. Other big time programs like LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M are also high on the Baton Rouge product as he starts his run of visits.

Both Harris and Matthews also shine on the track and have posted numerous sub-11-second 100-meter dash times. With that kind of speed (and length in Harris' case), it's easy to see why the both have north of 30 offers to choose from. Getting them on campus this early, and together, could make for a really interesting recruitment for them both. Right now Michigan is playing from behind, but that can change in a hurry after a successful official visit.