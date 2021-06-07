Michigan Football Showcase Observations and Recap: Part 2 - Targets

Most of the Michigan coaches were at Ferris State University for the Michigan Football Showcase, which allowed them to see double-digit recruiting targets in person for the first time in more than a year.

Obviously college coaching staffs love getting out and coaching up high school players because of their love for the game of football, but these mega camps are all about recruiting. For the Michigan coaches, there were plenty of offered prospects on hand giving them a great opportunity to do some in-person evaluating for the first time in a long time.

Houston Kinkaid 2022 wide receiver Dillon Bell

Bell can play both wide receiver and running back but he really impressed the Michigan coaches with his route running ability and suddenness. So much so, that Jim Harbaugh specifically set Bell up with quarterback Dante Moore to see the two of them work together. At 6-2, 205 pounds, Bell looks more like a wide receiver but he's really versatile and could likely make an impact at several spots on the field at the next level.

Belleville (Mich.) High 2022 cornerback Jeremiah Caldwell

I admittedly didn't see much of Caldwell during one-on-ones, but his build is noteworthy as soon as you see him. At 6-3, 170 pounds he's very long and strongly put together. He's currently committed to Kentucky, which happened because of Steve Clinkscale, so now that Coach Clink is at U-M and Caldwell has an offer from the Wolverines, I think a flip is very possible and maybe even likely.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High 2024 defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain

As a 2024 prospect, Davis-Swain has a lot of growing to do still, but he already looks pretty good at 6-4, 230 pounds and moves well too. Because of his youth, he's not really locked into a position yet either. I see him being about 6-6, 260 pounds by the time he finished high school, which screams defensive end to me. He's got long limbs and a pretty slim build for his size so the intrigue and potential is definitely there.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High 2023 offensive guard Amir Herring

Herring is very impressive for a young lineman at 6-4, 280 pounds. He's had the Michigan offer for a while and, despite his youth, I'd bank on him ending up in Ann Arbor already. In fact, during one-on-ones, Herring and current Michigan commit Davonte Miles got into a bit of a dust-up that carried on long after the whistle and someone from the crowd yelled, "Why are you fighting? You two are both Michigan commits!" Obviously Herring is uncommitted at this time, but he just feels like a future Wolverine.

Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro 2022 offensive tackle Jacob Hood

Hood was the most noticeable prospect in attendance at all of 6-8, 342 pounds. The kid is absolutely massive. He definitely needs to work on his body a bit and get stronger, but he's got incredibly long arms, the perfect tackle frame and wins most reps by just leaning on the defender. He doesn't feel like a very serious Michigan target with several visits to southern schools coming up, but he has an offer and did work out in front of the U-M coaches throughout the day as it's pretty much impossible not to notice and watch him.

River Rouge (Mich.) High 2024 wide receiver Nick Marsh

Just a rising sophomore, Marsh needs to be at or near the top of the board for Michigan in the 2024 class. He's 6-3, 195, extremely sudden and also fast down the field. He's the kind of player that doesn't look to be running very fast, but he just eats up yardage while pulling away from defenders. He's got strong hands, a go-get-it attitude and is also a great kid according to River Rouge head coach Corey Parker. As an in-state kid, Marsh is a must get for the Wolverines.

Southfield (Mich.) Southfield A&T 2024 quarterback Isaiah Marshall

Michigan offered Marshall as a 7th grader, which seemed like a bit of a stretch, but it doesn't seem that way anymore. Marshall doesn't have the typical quarterback build at 6-0, 205 pounds with a squatty frame, but the kid can absolutely spin it. In fact, he might even throw a better ball than Dante Moore, who is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class. That's not a slight on Moore at all, rather it's a testament to just how good Marshall is despite his youth and unorthodox build.

Detroit Martin Luther King 2023 quarterback Dante Moore

Speaking of Moore, he's really damn good too. He's really grown up and now checks in at 6-2, 195 pounds. He works really hard on his craft and can make all the throws. He's got great touch on his deep ball and is extremely accurate on the move. He's also a winner and a confident kid as someone who has been the starter at one of the better programs in the state since he was a freshman. He spent a lot of time around Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis and even threw to specific guys in order for the U-M coaches to see how it could look. Michigan is the team to beat for Moore and a budding relationship between him and new quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is only helping that.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate

Tate was my biggest dropped ball of the day. This long, rangy, fast and naturally athletic kid kept making plays and was getting attention from the coaches and I had no idea it was him. That's what happens after not covering anything in person over the last year. At any rate, the 6-2, 185-pounder is originally from the Chicago area and knows JJ McCarthy, AJ Henning and current Michigan commit Tyler Morris very well. He's now at IMG Academy, where Michigan has recruited well in the past, making Tate seem like a pretty realistic target for the Wolverines in 2023. He'll be in Ann Arbor on June 15 with several other big time targets and commits.

Detroit Cass Tech 2022 defensive tackle Deone Walker

Hood was standout recruit No. 1 but Walker was right there at No. 2 at 6-6, 340 pounds, even though he didn't work out. He spent a ton of time with Jim Harbaugh, Steve Clinkscale and Shaun Nua all day long and clearly enjoyed the company and felt like a wanted man. Walker has become a top target for Michigan and I'd be surprised if he didn't end up in Ann Arbor.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High 2022 linebacker Michael Williams

Williams may have been the first prospect Harbaugh bumped into during the meet and greet and the head coach immediately walked up and said, "Hey Michael! How are you doing?" Williams lit up and the two talked for several minutes. For a while Williams seemed like a prospect without a position. He played some wide receiver, some tight end, he carried the ball and he played all over on defense. Now, at 6-3, 220 pounds, he's settled into linebacker and he's damn good there. He's nearing 20 offers and I think he'll end up at Michigan if the Wolverines pursue. I don't get the sense that he's a top target at this point, but he's a solid player and a realistic option should things shake out a certain way.