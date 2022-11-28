Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio

After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.

The 6-4, 220-pound Hewlett was once committed to Cincinnati but with the coaching carousel already in full swing, Michigan rose to the top of his list. As a versatile athlete with great size, Hewlett is an intriguing prospect. He's played quarterback, wide receiver, safety and linebacker, but most likely will be a hybrid linebacker type at the next level.