Skip to main content

Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio

Michigan has picked up some real momentum on the recruiting trail since pounding Ohio State in Columbus.

After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.

The 6-4, 220-pound Hewlett was once committed to Cincinnati but with the coaching carousel already in full swing, Michigan rose to the top of his list. As a versatile athlete with great size, Hewlett is an intriguing prospect. He's played quarterback, wide receiver, safety and linebacker, but most likely will be a hybrid linebacker type at the next level.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Wolverines

InShot_20221127_191501682
Recruiting

Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_171657458
Football

Edwards Makes U-M History Against Buckeyes

By Christopher Breiler
cade mcnamara jim harbaugh
Football

U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh cade mcnamara
Football

Cade McNamara Has Entered The Transfer Portal

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221002_185925461
Recruiting

Michigan Nabs Two Commitments After Dominating Ohio State

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221126_235739708
Football

Photo Gallery: No. 3 Michigan Dominates No. 2 Ohio State

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh jj mccarthy
Football

Perfection!

By Brandon Brown
ryan day jim harbaugh
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Ohio State

By Brandon Brown