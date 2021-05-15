Michigan Football Recruiting Prediction: U-M Will Land Prospect With Nearly 40 Offers

Michigan has been in really good shape with Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood cornerback Myles Pollard for a while, but with new cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale now in the fold, U-M may be impossible to beat for the 6-2, 185-pound cover man.

During his time at Kentucky, Clinkscale prioritized Pollard and had the Wildcats in a pretty good spot. Now that he's at Michigan, Coach Clink brought that connection with him and has made the Wolverines the clear leader in the clubhouse for Pollard's services.

"Coach Clink is one of my favorite coaches if not my favorite," Pollard said after Michigan hired Clinkscale away from Kentucky. "He fits perfectly there. He’s really close to my trainer as well and he’s starting to feel like family for me."

Those are obviously really strong words from one of Michigan's top targets at the position and seems to indicate that Pollard will eventually be a Wolverine. When he was asked about that directly, he replied simply with a shrug emoji and laughter. That's usually a good sign.

Pollard will be in Ann Arbor from June 11-13 for an official visit and it would not be surprising if he decided to pull the trigger during that visit. It's very likely that fellow cornerback and Michigan commit Will Johnson will also be on campus during that stretch, which is certainly a good thing for the Wolverines. Johnson has become a leader of the class and an outstanding recruiter. He and Pollard have grown close throughout the process, which could result in the duo teaming up.