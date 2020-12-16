FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search
Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tommy Doman

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tommy Doman

Michigan has consistently offered scholarships to specialists, and this year Tommy Doman was a recipient.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeff Yurk / Kohl's Kicking Camps

Tommy Doman

Tommy Doman Jr.

Position: Punter

Ht: 6-3

Wt: 170

Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.

High School: St. Mary's

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Washington State

2021 Outlook: Doman has been billed as a college-ready punter so he'll probably get a look at handling the duties from day one. Senior Brad Robbins didn't see action in 2018, and obviously 2020 didn't count toward his eligibility, but he's been average at best while at U-M and is a senior in the classroom. It seems unlikely that Michigan would keep two scholarship punters, so Doman may be the guy in 2021.

jj mccarthy
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: JJ McCarthy

Tommy Doman
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tommy Doman

Raheem-Anderson-II-1024x812
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Raheem Anderson

tj guy
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: TJ Guy

Greg Crippen
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Greg Crippen

Giovanni El-Hadi
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Giovanni El-Hadi

Tristan Bounds 2
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tristan Bounds

Louis Hansen
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Louis Hansen

dominick giudice
Recruiting

Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Dominick Giudice