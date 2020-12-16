Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tommy Doman
Michigan has consistently offered scholarships to specialists, and this year Tommy Doman was a recipient.
Tommy Doman
Position: Punter
Ht: 6-3
Wt: 170
Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.
High School: St. Mary's
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Washington State
2021 Outlook: Doman has been billed as a college-ready punter so he'll probably get a look at handling the duties from day one. Senior Brad Robbins didn't see action in 2018, and obviously 2020 didn't count toward his eligibility, but he's been average at best while at U-M and is a senior in the classroom. It seems unlikely that Michigan would keep two scholarship punters, so Doman may be the guy in 2021.