Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tommy Doman

Tommy Doman

Tommy Doman Jr. / submitted

Position: Punter

Ht: 6-3

Wt: 170

Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.

High School: St. Mary's

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Washington State

2021 Outlook: Doman has been billed as a college-ready punter so he'll probably get a look at handling the duties from day one. Senior Brad Robbins didn't see action in 2018, and obviously 2020 didn't count toward his eligibility, but he's been average at best while at U-M and is a senior in the classroom. It seems unlikely that Michigan would keep two scholarship punters, so Doman may be the guy in 2021.