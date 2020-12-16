Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Tristan Bounds

Tristan Bounds looks exactly how you want an offensive tackle to look before he gets to college.

Tristan Bounds

David Schamis / Choate Rosemary Hall

Position: Offensive Tackle

Ht: 6-8

Wt: 285

Hometown: Wallingford, Conn.

High School: Choate Rosemary Hall

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, California, Indiana, NC State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas, UCLA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia,

NFL Comp: Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers — Coming out of high school, McGlinchey was listed at 6-9, 280 pounds and had a little bit of work to do as he grew into his body, and Bounds is the same type of player. At 285 pounds, he's obviously not thin, but he'll be north of 300 pounds and much stronger by the time he hits the field. McGlinchey did the same thing at Notre Dame before becoming a top-ten pick.

2021 Outlook: Like most offensive linemen, Bounds is going to need some time to get stronger and add weight. He won't be ready as a true freshman next year, but he has the kind of length, build, athleticism and body type to be a true star at the position down the line.