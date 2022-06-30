Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football & Recruiting, NIL, College Sports Landscape

It's almost July and Michigan is struggling in a major way on the recruiting trail. As of June 30, Michigan had the No. 13 recruiting class in the Big Ten ahead of only Indiana and was sitting at No. 55 in the country. How does that happen after such a successful season in 2021? We discuss...

Plus, Jim Harbaugh is on vacation and it's hilarious, but it does add to the angst that is U-M recruiting right now. We also dive deep into what Michigan is doing — or not doing — in the new world of NIL. When compared to other programs around the country, Michigan seems to be falling further and further behind in a major way.