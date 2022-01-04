Uncommitted Stud Includes Michigan In Top 6

Michigan's 2022 recruiting class is already solid and could get better with the inclusion of one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects.

Michigan is sitting in a good spot with its 22-man recruiting class but it could get a big boost when February rolls around. Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. recently put Michigan in his top six and has been high on the Wolverines throughout the recruiting process.

As a 6-5, 275-pounder, who is already quite proficient as a run blocker and pass blocker, Conerly should be giving Michigan a hard look. After new offensive line coach Sherrone Moore coached his unit to the Joe Moore Award, offensive linemen across the country should be very intrigued by what U-M and Moore can provide.

What's interesting about Conerly's top six, is that only Michigan has an established head coach at his current program. Obviously Jim Harbaugh just put a bow in his seventh season at U-M, while every other program is going through a coaching change right now. Washington is now run by Kalen DeBoer, Oklahoma's new head coach is Brent Venables, Oregon's new coach, current Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, isn't even in Eugene yet, USC is getting things rolling with Lincoln Riley and Miami is now under the watch of Mario Cristobal. All of these changes have happened within the past month or two. Obviously there are some really good coaches in there with phenomenal track records, but not at their current program.