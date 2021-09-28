September 28, 2021
Michigan Picks Up A Big Commitment

Michigan adds a large piece to its 2022 recruiting class.
After spending the weekend in Ann Arbor for the Washington game, Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant took some time to figure things out and is now committed to the Wolverines.

Grant had offers in hand from at least 14 other schools including from Ohio State and Wisconsin. Arizona State, Cincinnati and Nebraska are some of the other noteworthy schools who wanted Grant. Weirdly, in-state Indiana did not offer the 6-4, 335-pounder. 

Michigan offered Grant back in March and made him a priority from day one. The Wolverines felt like the favorite to land Grant from the onset and obviously the week two Maize Out was pretty impactful. Michigan now has two interior defensive linemen committed in the 2022 class with Grant and Anaheim (Calif.) Servite's Mason Graham in the fold. 

Moving forward, U-M will continue to work on five-star Walter Nolen as well as local product Deone Walker out of Cass Tech.  

