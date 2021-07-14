Big Time Michigan Target Sets Commitment Date

Michigan Football's 2022 recruiting class could receive a massive boost over the weekend as five-star safety Keon Sabb is set to announce his decision on Saturday.

The 6-2, 200-pound prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy will announce his decision on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm EST on CBS Sports HQ. Michigan is among the finalists to earn Sabb's commitment, along with Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Here is the scouting report for Sabb via Andrew Ivins of 247Sports: