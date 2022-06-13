Skip to main content

Michigan Offers Large Middle Schooler

It's not the first time Jim Harbaugh has offered a middle schooler, but it's not very common either.

Michigan has been in hot pursuit of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2025 offensive tackle Kayden Strayhorn for a while.

Now, the Wolverines are after his brother, Kody, as well. It's not out of the ordinary for a program to offer brothers if they're talented enough, but the younger Strayhorn is just a rising 8th grader.

Kody is currently living in the Detroit area, but already plans to head down to Florida as soon as he can to join his brother at the football factory that is IMG Academy. The duo was in Ann Arbor earlier today, and now both brothers have a tender in hand from Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

kody kaden strayhorn

It's obviously a little rare for a 7th grader to pull in an offer from Michigan, but when you see Kaden, who's a youngster in his own right as a 2025 prospect, already standing at 6-4, 290, and then you see Kody, who already tips the scales at around 240 pounds before starting 8th grade, it feels like a safe gamble. Being Michigan kids certainly helps as well.

Big time programs like Alabama, Michigan State, Tennessee and USC, among others, are already involved with Kaden, and Michigan is offer No. 2 for Kody, as Michigan State was first to the party for the youngster. It's way too early to even think about where these two might end up, but them being in-state kids certainly makes their process worth watching closely.

kody strayhorn
Michigan Offers Large Middle Schooler

