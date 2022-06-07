Skip to main content

Big Time Tight End, Arkansas Commit To Officially Visit Michigan This Weekend

Michigan is going to have around 10 official visitors on campus this weekend including one big timer committed to an SEC program.

Bixby (Ark.) High tight end Luke Hasz has been committed to Arkansas since January, but that hasn't kept him from looking around a bit. One program he's been paying attention to is Michigan and he'll be on campus this weekend in an official capacity.

Hasz's recruitment has been a bit up and down but not because of anything he's really done. In July of last year, Hasz released a top group consisting of Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas. Then, about a month later, he committed to Oklahoma. Then Lincoln Riley departed for USC, so Hasz decided to open things back up. In late-January of this year, Hasz committed to Arkansas. Michigan didn't even offer the 6-3, 220-pounder until April, but obviously that offer made a mark since Hasz is officially visiting this weekend.

Hasz has never been to Michigan before and frankly, doesn't know a ton about the program since the offer is just over a month old. Still, the fact that he's willing to take an official visit while committed to Arkansas speaks volumes to how seriously he's looking at the maize and blue. At this juncture, he still seems pretty solid to the Razorbacks, but an official in Ann Arbor could change that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

luke hasz
Recruiting

Tight End, Arkansas Commit To Officially Visit Michigan This Weekend

By Brandon Brownjust now
Jordan Poole
Basketball

Poole Makes NBA History Once Again

By Christopher Breiler3 hours ago
CJ Carr
Recruiting

CJ Carr Has A Decision Date

By Brandon Brown4 hours ago
ronnie bell
Football

'I'm Doing Everything': U-M's Bell Cleared For Return

By Christopher Breiler12 hours ago
jim harbaugh
Football

The Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Michigan College Showcase

By Brandon Brown23 hours ago
mike morris
Football

U-M's Mike Morris On Leadership Role: 'It's Going To Be Me'

By Christopher BreilerJun 5, 2022
jadyn davis
Recruiting

Weekend Unofficial Visitors Headlined By 5-Star Gunslinger

By Brandon BrownJun 5, 2022
jordan matthews daniel harris
Recruiting

Michigan Official Visits Kicking Off This Weekend With Two Long, Speedy Cornerbacks

By Brandon BrownJun 3, 2022