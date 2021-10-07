Michigan Football Loses 2022 Commitment

In a surprising move, one of Michigan's pledges has decided to decommit from the Wolverines.

Earlier today, Clearwater (Fla.) Gaither edge rusher Mario Eugenio announced that he has decommitted from Michigan.

Eugenio had been committed to the Wolverines since early-July and had always been one of the more vocal members of the class. The fact that he decommitted is pretty surprising and may end up affecting U-M's pursuit of Cass Tech defensive tackle Deone Walker, as the two have gotten close.

Michigan is playing well, winning games and highlighting edge rushers, so the reason behind this decommitment is a little tough to figure out. One theory is that Michigan's handling of defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas, Eugenio's friend and teammate, may have rubbed the former pledge the wrong way. For a while, Thomas seemed like a legitimate target for the Wolverines but then the staff cooled on him in a big way.

Whatever the reason, Eugenio is out. He had been climbing the ranks and has some really nice film, so this one stings a little. It's not a class-crumbling kind of loss, but it is a loss.