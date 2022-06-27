Skip to main content

Michigan Picks Up First Commitment In 2024 Class

Michigan hasn't exactly been crushing it in the 2023 class, but it now has its first pledge in the 2024 class.

Michigan has its first pledge in the 2024 class in the form of Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth outside linebacker Mason Curtis. The rising junior announced his pledge via Twitter.

At first glance, Curtis doesn't exactly wow you, especially in the picture above. He's long, very lean and not super imposing. But when you learn that he's 6-4, 200 pounds, extremely athletic and ranked as a top-200 type of prospect, the excitement picks up.

With that frame, and two full years of high school left, it's easy to envision Curtis playing in college at around 240 pounds. There are numerous clips of him on his social media platforms dunking a basketball with ease and when you watch him on film, he is super smooth and very quick. 

Curtis picked the Wolverines over several schools including Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

