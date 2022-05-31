Recruit To Watch: Five-Star Freak Athlete Puts Michigan In Top Group

Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is the definition of freak athlete in the absolute best sense of the word. He's 6-5, 225 pounds, runs a 10.28 in the 100-meter dash. On the field, he racked up 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an insane 66 quarterback hurries. He also forced six fumbles, blocked two punts and caught five touchdown passes. At the next level, he could play several different positions. That's why more than 40 schools want him.

But of those 40, only seven will have a chance with him and Michigan is one of them. USC, Miami, Maryland, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina are the other six schools in the running for the impressive student athlete.

It's important to point out the "student" portion of Harbor's title. The track and football standout also shines in the classroom, carrying a 4.6 GPA. That obviously bodes well for Michigan as the best academic institution among his top seven. Harbor's father, Azuka, who is an aerospace engineer for NASA, recently spoke about Michigan with 247 Sports and pointed out the academic side of things that is legitimately important to the family.

“I know a lot about Michigan," the elder Harbor said. "We’ve been there for track meets. My wife she’s from there. Her parents live in Michigan. You look at the alumni, that’s one of the important things of a school, look at who has been to that school before and what has that school produced as far as students and everything. The alumni is very powerful. Michigan is something that I’ve been in Detroit so many times and been around that area so many times, when I used to play I played in the dome there I been around there along time.”

With family in the state of Michigan, Harbor is familiar there and feels a sense of connection to the Wolverines. That's big when you consider that there's no powerhouse, no-brainer, hometown type of school to easily commit to. When a kid hails from Baton Rouge or the Atlanta area or somewhere outside of Tuscaloosa or out in Los Angeles, those kids have layup choices at big time programs right in their backyard. Harbor doesn't have that. Maryland is in the mix, but I'd be shocked if he ends up a Terp.

No one seems to have much of a prediction when it comes to Harbor's landing spot and he doesn't plan to make a decision anytime soon. In fact, he doesn't even have official visit locations picked out. His recruitment is going to be a heated battle, and for now, Michigan at least has a seat at the table.